Minnesota Aurora FC sells out USL W title game in less than 24 hours

It’s already been a historic season for Minnesota Aurora FC, and the team is on the verge of more history Saturday night.

Minnesota Aurora is playing for a USL W championship Saturday night, hosting Tormenta FC out of Georgia after beating McLean Soccer 1-0 on Sunday at TCO Stadium in the semifinals. Minnesota got a second half goal from leading scorer Morgan Turner that was the difference in the game. It was her eighth goal of the season, and her fifth straight game with a point.

Minnesota Aurora shut out McLean, which had won its quarterfinal game 8-0.

They’ll have another sellout crowd at TCO Stadium Saturday night as they aim to end their inaugural season with a championship. Team officials announced Monday all 6,200 tickets for the game against Tormenta FC sold out in less than 24 hours.

Minnesota Aurora FC is 13-0-1 on the season, and its only non-win was a 1-1 draw against Green Bay Glory in its inaugural game. Minnesota has won 13 straight since, including a pair of playoff wins. They won the Heartland Division to earn their first playoff spot.

Tormenta FC is out of south Georgia, and got to the USL W Playoffs by winning the South Central Division with a 7-1-4 record. Tormenta FC got playoff wins over FC Miami City and Greenville Liberty SC to advance to Saturday’s championship game.