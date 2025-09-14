Lynx open WNBA Playoffs with dominating win over Valkyries

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx had a dominant Game 1 against the Golden State Valkyries with a win by 29 points. Fans were pumped, and wearing pink wigs inspired by the "Studbudz." Game 2 is Wednesday night in San Francisco.



The Minnesota Lynx had a dominant Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs against the Golden State Valkyries, with a 101-72 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. They’re on a revenge run to the WNBA Finals.

Minnesota Lynx dominate Game 1

What we know:

Fans were pumped, despite the Lynx getting off to a slow start and trailing early. Once they got things going, the cheers didn’t stop. The atmosphere was electric, and fans have the highest of expectations of the Lynx winning a fifth WNBA title.

"We always win on an odd year, right? It’s 2025, is that an odd or an even, bam," said Onika Craven of Minneapolis.

The Lynx may have started off slow, but they owned the court against the Golden State Valkyries with a 29-point victory.

"I just gotta say Napheesa Collier for MVP. I mean, she scored 20 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists," said Lilah Moorhouse from Orono.

Pink wigs at Target Center

What they're saying:

One thing was very noticeable in the stands: people wearing pink wigs. It’s a viral trend called "Studbudz." It’s a Twitch live stream created by Courtney Williams and Natisha Heideman. Both of them sport pink hair on the court. Now, fans are doing the same off the court.

"At the last home game, they gave everybody pink wigs. So now it's just like a part of the fan experience to have pink wigs," said Jenny Kim of Minneapolis.

"When you have Natisha Heideman and Courtney Williams with pink hair. You know what I thought, Mom, let's get pink hair. So she's the ‘FEM Bud’ Dijonai Carrington, and I'm Studbudz," said Moorhouse.

The ‘Studbudz’ trend could be what the Lynx need to get fans amped up on their way back to the WNBA Finals.

What's next:

Game 2 is Wednesday night against the Valkyries in San Francisco. The New York Liberty plays Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury of their playoff series Sunday. If the Lynx and Liberty win their first series, they will face each other in the semifinals, which is significant because it would be a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals.