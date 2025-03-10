Lou Nanne explains Kirill Kaprizov’s delicate injury situation

article

The Brief The Minnesota Wild has 18 regular season games remaining and is currently in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. The Wild has been without star Kirill Kaprizov for 27 games, and has missed 14 straight with a lower body injury. The Wild has not placed him on long-term injured reserve, so he could return before the end of the regular season. He still leads the team with 23 goals.



The Minnesota Wild has 18 regular season games to play, and star Kirill Kaprizov remains on the shelf as they’re battling to keep a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Kaprizov has missed 27 games this season with a lower body injury, but how long will the Wild be without one of their best players? Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne joined Jim Rich on FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night to explain the situation.

Kaprizov last played on Jan. 26, but has missed 14 straight games. They have not placed Kaprizov on long-term injured reserve, and Nanne explains why.

"If you had done that, then you really have to keep Kaprizov out for the rest of the year. If you’re going to go to the playoffs, you want to win a round or two, and to not give him the ability to play games before the first round, it’s going to hurt your chances to win in the first round," Nanne said. "They made the right decision."

Kaprizov’s season

By the numbers:

Despite missing 27 games, Kaprizov is still second on the Wild in scoring with 52 points. His 23 goals still lead the team.

The future

Why you should care:

Kaprizov signed a five-year, $45 million contract in 2021, and is under contract through the 2025-26 season. They surely want him in Minnesota long-term, and won’t do anything to jeopardize that relationship.

"They have to sign Kaprizov and he wants to be back to play, so how would it be if you went to him and say ‘You’re staying out the rest of the year so we can make a deal and maybe go farther.’ You want him in that kind of attitude where these guys won’t let me play when I want to play? Nanne said. ‘I’m not going to stay around, I won’t re-sign.’ There’s a lot of things that come into play."