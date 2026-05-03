Live updates: Wild at Avalanche, Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1

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The Brief The Minnesota Wild is at the Colorado Avalanche Sunday night for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Wild won their first playoff series since 2015 after eliminating the Dallas Stars in six games. The Wild will be without Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin for Game 1 at Colorado due to lower body injuries.



The Minnesota Wild is at the Colorado Avalanche for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday night.

Puck drop is set for just after 8 p.m. from Ball Arena. You can get live updates from the game here. The Wild advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after eliminating the Dallas Stars 4-2.

Minnesota Wild injury updates

What we know:

The Wild will be without Joel Eriksson Ek for Games 1 and 2. Ek suffered a lower body injury during their Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars, crashing into the boards in the third period with his right leg hitting the wall. He was able to finish the game, but isn’t expected to return until Game 3. Ek did not travel with the team to Denver.

What we don't know:

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin also did not travel with the team due to a lower body injury. He suffered it in Game 5, after blocking a shot. It's not yet clear when he will return to the lineup.

Wild-Colorado series

Why you should care:

The Wild and Avalanche split their regular season series, 2-2. Each team won one game in a shootout on their home ice. The Wild also beat the Avalanche in Denver 5-2 on Feb. 26.

Colorado was the best regular season team in the NHL this year, with 55 wins and 121 total points. The Wild finished third in the West with 104 points.