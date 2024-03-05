Kirk Cousins rumors swirl as NFL free agency looms

article

Legal tampering ahead of NFL free agency starts next Monday, but there’s already been days of rumors when it comes to the future of Kirk Cousins.

Will he return to the Minnesota Vikings? Will he leave after six seasons? Is the asking price too high when the Vikings have other stars they want to bring back? According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Cousins all but has his bags packed for Atlanta.

Florio revealed Monday night he has "very credible indications" that Cousins is seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta. The connection there is that his wife, Julie, is from nearby Alpharetta, Ga., and her parents still reside there. The Falcons’ ownership has reportedly told the front office to give Cousins whatever he wants to sign there.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have made it clear they want to bring Cousins back. But that’s only if they can work out a deal that’s good for both sides. Cousins said just after the season what his next contract represents is more important than the actual money.

He was playing at an MVP level when he went down Week 8 at Green Bay with a torn Achilles. His rehab is ahead of schedule, but does another team want to take a chance on the 35-year-old coming off a major injury?

The story advanced Tuesday, when Florio and others suggested what the Vikings should do if Cousins bolts. The answer? Russell Wilson, who was released by the Denver Broncos. They took an $85 million cap hit for it. Wilson is a free agent and can sign with any team for the veteran minimum. Wilson is polarizing, but it would be foolish not to consider a player of his caliber for that price when you want to sign Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter and Christian Darrisaw among others.

Stay tuned, the Cousins’ rumor mill comes up with something new every day.