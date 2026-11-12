Kirk Cousins gets No. 8 jersey back, Vikings blast Creed's 'Higher' at practice

The Brief The Vikings practiced Thursday for the first time since trading for Kirk Cousins. He got his No. 8 jersey back, and the team blasted Creed's "Higher" during the portion open to media. It's an inside joke going back to the 2023 season. Blake Cashman was not on the field during Thursday's portion open to the media. Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday he's in the concussion protocol.



The Minnesota Vikings held their first practice with Kirk Cousins back at quarterback on Thursday at TCO Performance Center since Tuesday’s trade.

Cousins stepped on the field with a familiar jersey.

Kirk Cousins gets No. 8 jersey back

What we know:

Cousins walked out with his No. 8 jersey as the Vikings start on-field preparations to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

What we don't know:

It probably came with a cost, as before his Tuesday trade commenced, safety Jakobe Thomas had the No. 8 jersey. Cousins said at his Wednesday news conference he would have a chat with Thomas and figure out a resolution.

The Vikings also blasted the Creed song "Higher" during the portion open to media on Thursday. It’s a running joke that goes back to the 2023 season, the last of Cousins’ previous stint with the Vikings.

Owner Zygi Wilf was also spotted at TCO Performance Center, which is rare for a regular season practice.

Blake Cashman in concussion protocol

The backstory:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday linebacker Blake Cashman is in the concussion protocol. They did not practice, but released a simulated injury report. Cashman was listed as a did not practice.

Cashman was also not on the field during the portion open to media. If Cashman can’t play Sunday against the Packers, it would be a huge loss for the Vikings. Cashman is the green dot, and calls out pre-snap adjustments.

Cashman had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in Monday night’s loss to the Bills. He briefly left the game with a neck injury, but did return.

He was the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after their 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.