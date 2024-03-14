Did Kirk Cousins, Falcons break NFL tampering rules?

article

Kirk Cousins had his introductory news conference with the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday night, and he might have said a little too much.

A few hours after the NFL’s negotiating window had opened on Monday, Cousins and the Falcons had agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed. That signaled the end of Cousins’ time with the Minnesota Vikings after six seasons.

According to NFL rules, the Falcons were not to have access to Cousins’ medical information until 11 a.m. Monday. Cousins is coming off tearing his right Achilles last season, in Week 8 at Green Bay. He’s said since having surgery his rehab is ahead of schedule, even posting videos of himself making drop backs and throws on a tennis court during the NFL Combine.

The problem? Cousins admitted to Atlanta media that he at a minimum spoke with the Falcons’ trainer during the negotiating window. He even started to say the two had met. That’s illegal.

There’s a likelihood that Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, had conversations with the Falcons before the negotiating window opened. That’s not uncommon across the NFL, but we never hear about it publicly. And if McCartney did that before the legal tampering period, Cousins was technically still under contract with the Vikings. McCartney announced Cousins' new contract agreement exactly 86 minutes after the negotiating window opened on Monday.

We’ll have to see if the league takes a look at the process, and if they punish the Falcons. It could result in a hefty fine, and/or forfeiting future draft picks.

Whatever the case may be, Cousins signed his contract with Atlanta, and the Vikings have agreed to terms with Sam Darnold for the 2024 season. Darnold is the starter, unless the Vikings draft a quarterback that can beat him out for the spot.

Cousins also said Wednesday night he saw the Vikings as more of a "year-to-year" situation, while he could "retire a Falcon." The Vikings weren't willing to give him multiple years of a guaranteed contract, which meant his departure to Atlanta.