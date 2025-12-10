Kevin O’Connell has jokes for Philip Rivers coming out of retirement

The Brief Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell had jokes for Philip Rivers coming out of retirement on Tuesday. O'Connell said Justin Jefferson is focused on being a good teammate despite not having a standout 2025 season. The Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.



Philip Rivers officially came out of retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, signing with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell talks Rivers

What they're saying:

The Colts need a body at quarterback, with former Viking Daniel Jones suffering a torn Achilles. Rivers could even play this week, which would also reset his clock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about Rivers at the end of his Wednesday news conference, and had a few jokes. Rivers turned 44 years old on Dec. 8, O’Connell turned 40 back on May 25.

"I was actually getting ready to text him happy 44th birthday coming up, I may have added a line or two once I saw that report," O’Connell said. "I’m not surprised at all, I know for a fact he’s got a full-scale practice field at his house, and he’s got enough folks in his family to form a team if he needs to. Philip Rivers is one of the best to ever do it, I wouldn’t put anything past him."

The joke there is that Rivers has 10 kids. He is also a grandfather.

Justin Jefferson taking a back seat

What we know:

Justin Jefferson got a massive contract extension before mandatory minicamp in 2024. He hasn’t had the 2025 season he’s wanted, largely because of the Vikings’ quarterback shuffle.

In 13 games, he has 64 catches for 810 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks ago, he had a career-low two catches for four years. The last two games, he has a combined four catches for 15 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Nov. 2 at the Detroit Lions.

He’s seeing double and even ripple coverage on certain routes, and help set up T.J. Hockenson’s fourth quarter touchdown last Sunday. He’s not complaining, at least publicly, about his statistical drop-off.

"He means the world to this organization," O’Connell said.

Playing at AT&T Stadium

Big picture view:

The Vikings are at the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football, which means they’re playing at AT&T Stadium. O’Connell is looking to stack games after a 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders.

He was asked if playing at night on national television in the house that Jerry Jones built means a little more.

"This is just another team from that division in our conference on the road playing the game at night. We won’t have to deal with the glare of the sun coming through the windows like you do with a day game at that stadium," O’Connell said. "I look at it more as it’s hard to win in the NFL, this is the highest level of football in the world and every game is hard."