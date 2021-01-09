Karl-Anthony Towns returns to Wolves lineup after missing time with wrist injury

article

After missing two weeks with a wrist injury, Karl-Anthony Towns will start for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday against the Spurs.

Towns suffered a wrist dislocation as the Wolves defeated the Jazz on December 26. No timetable was given for the injury but the team said Towns would be re-evaluated weekly.

Saturday, after going through warmups, Towns was cleared to play.

With help from rising star rookie Anthony Edwards, the Wolves got out to a 2-0 start to the year with Towns but have lost four straight with their star player hurt. The Wolves will go for a win at home against the 4-4 San Antonio Spurs.