Karl-Anthony Towns on Wolves' 3-0 start: 'Unity, just staying together'

article

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders called his star center Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday to congratulate him. Towns had been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week, fresh off having helped lead the Wolves to a win in their home opener and a 3-0 start.

It’s nothing new for Towns, in fact it’s the fourth time he’s gotten the award.

But this one might feel a little different. It’s the first since the Timberwolves revamped their front office, and made sure it was known their team would be built around their 23-year-old superstar. Towns’ response to Saunders epitomizes why new front office leader Gersson Rosas wants to build around him.

“Make sure you say something about my teammates if I don’t get the opportunity,” Towns told Saunders.

It’s one award over three games to start the season, but the Wolves are hoping it’s a sign of bigger things to come. Towns became the third Wolves player to win the honor after the first week, joining Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love. Towns is currently third in the NBA in scoring at 32 points per game, sixth in rebounding (13.3), second in steals (3 per game) and second in three-pointers made (5 per game).

Towns has become nearly impossible to guard at his position. He’s 15-of-29 through three games from the perimeter. He’s one of just five NBA players to make at least four 3-pointers in each of his first three games of a season, joining guards Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, James Harden and Kemba Walker. He's also got the ability to drive on his own and score at the basket, creating match-up nightmares for opponents.

Advertisement

It’s led to a 3-0 start and a spot at the top of the Western Conference standings, unfamiliar territory for a franchise that’s missed the playoffs 14 of the past 15 seasons.

“Anything we do is not one individual, and that includes KAT. That was one of the first things he told me yesterday when I called him to congratulate him on being player of the week, because that’s a great honor in this league,” Saunders said. “He said ‘Well, make sure you say something about my teammates if I don’t get the opportunity, they’re the ones who helped get me here, who helped this happen, who made this happen.’ Everything we do is as a group.”

The Wolves are 3-0 after using a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Brooklyn Nets in overtime 127-126, handling the Charlotte Hornets 121-99 and beating the Miami Heat, minus Jimmy Butler, 116-109 in their home opener Sunday night at Target Center.

After the Wolves beat Charlotte last Friday, Towns stopped Saunders in his postgame talk and gave him a game ball. It was the four-year anniversary of the death of Flip Saunders, his father best friend and former Wolves’ coach. The team enjoyed sheet cake, Flip's favorite, in his honor after the win.

Andrew Wiggins got his turn to take things over Sunday, scoring 11 straight points in the fourth quarter, including three straight 3-pointers to give the Wolves a cushion in the final minutes. After making his final 3-pointer, Wolves’ teammates stormed the floor and mobbed Wiggins as if they had just won the NBA title.

It appears an offseason of working out together, taking trips together and building chemistry is paying dividends, at least early on.

“Unity, just staying together, disciplined. Our discipline is built on our unity and cohesiveness. The way we treat each other off the court has translated to the way we treat each other on the court when things get tough and rough,” Towns said. “The grit is just coming from all of us having one goal in mind, sacrificing for each other, wanting to accomplish one thing, which is get a W every single night against whoever the opponent is.”

Times sure have changed since Rosas took over as the front office leader. Team employees have been invited to watch practice. Owner Glen Taylor brought back his Wolves family dinner when the team was in Mankato for Training Camp, and a picture posted on Twitter showed the Fox Sports North broadcast team out to dinner with Rosas and other front office members during the opening road trip. They’re events that simply didn’t happen in the past.

The Wolves head to Philadelphia Wednesday night to face the 76ers in a battle of 3-0 teams. The culture and atmosphere at Target Center and Mayo Clinic Square has shifted in a far more positive direction. Now it’s time to see if it can be sustained over an 82-game season.

“KAT said it before, I’ll say it again, when guys enjoy being around each other, you can’t help but want to fight for the guy next to you,” Saunders said.