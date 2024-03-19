Vikings WR Justin Jefferson featured in Netflix series ‘Receiver’

article

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be featured in the Netflix series "Receiver" that will premiere later this summer.

The eight-episode docuseries is similar to "Quarterback," which featured former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. The new series, which followed some of the top NFL receivers throughout last season, will include Jefferson, Davante Adams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Netflix peeled back the curtain with the "Quarterback" series and showed Vikings’ fans what Cousins goes through on a weekly basis to get ready for kickoff. He has his own doctors, works with a team psychologist and is also a husband and father of two.

It’ll be interesting to see what Netflix highlights from the 2023 season with Jefferson, who had one of the toughest seasons of his career. Hoping for a record 2,000-yard season, Jefferson missed seven straight games and still managed 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s been the consummate team player, while also wanting to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He almost worked out a new contract with the Vikings ahead of Week 1, but the two sides couldn’t close out a deal. Jefferson then had to stand and watch from the sidelines for seven straight weeks with a hamstring injury as the Vikings finished 7-10 and missed the NFC Playoffs.