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Justin Jefferson excited to watch Vikings QB situation play out

By
Published  April 20, 2026 1:23pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
Justin Jefferson excited to watch Vikings' QB competition unfold

Justin Jefferson excited to watch Vikings' QB competition unfold

The Minnesota Vikings started their offseason workout program on Monday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Star receiver Justin Jefferson spoke with reporters about working out with J.J. McCarthy in the offseason, the addition of Kyler Murray and watching that competition unfold throughout training camp.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Vikings start their offseason workout program this week, and star receiver Justin Jefferson is in the building. 
    • The workouts are voluntary, so at least a few of the top players are not in attendance.
    • Jefferson says he's excited to watch the QB competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy unfold.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are back at TCO Performance Center in Eagan this week for the start of the offseason workout program.

The workouts are voluntary, so while many players are on-site, others are not. One standout who is in the building for at least the start of workouts? Justin Jefferson. He spoke to reporters Monday, and talked mostly about the upcoming quarterback competition.

Justin Jefferson excited about Kyler Murray

What we know:

Jefferson said he was excited the Vikings signed Kyler Murray in free agency. It’s a move that should give the quarterback room a spark. He said the team likely won’t know the starter is between Murray and J.J. McCarthy until after training camp.

Murray likely didn’t sign with the Vikings to be a back-up, but he’ll have to win the job.

"Sparking up that room a little bit and seeing who’s going to be that competitor, that last man standing. I love those type of battles, you see that in your quarterback," Jefferson said. "I’m excited for that for sure, we have great talent in that room."

Jefferson works out with J.J. McCarthy

Why you should care:

Jefferson said Monday he’s spent at least part of the offseason getting together with McCarthy for individual workouts. They’re working on timing, routes and building chemistry. McCarthy went 6-4 as the starter last season, but missed seven starts with an ankle sprain, concussion and fractured hand.

Jefferson had a career-low 1,048 receiving yards last season, catching passes from McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.

Jefferson wouldn’t say where he and McCarthy practiced specifically, but said it was mostly in Minnesota.

"Creating that timing, different things he should work on, different things I should work on. We’ll continue to do that, build that connection," Jefferson said.

Jefferson says he’s happy for Sam Darnold

Dig deeper:

Jefferson and Sam Darnold were teammates two seasons ago, when he had more than 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. But the season ended in another early playoff exit, despite winning 14 games.

Darnold moved on in free agency, and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Jefferson was one of a few players in the offseason who said the Vikings probably should’ve done more to keep Darnold last year.

"It was phenomenal, honestly. I was very excited for him, very happy for him. It was amazing, I was very happy for him," Jefferson said.

Minnesota VikingsSports