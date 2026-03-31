Jonathan Greenard still with Vikings despite trade rumors

The Brief Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and owner Mark Wilf are at NFL Meetings this week in Phoenix, Ariz. O'Connell spoke Monday about Jonathan Greenard's future with the team. Greenard is set to make $22 million against the salary cap this season. Multiple reports during free agency indicated the Vikings might try to trade Greenard. He is still currently with the Vikings.



As the Minnesota Vikings offseason goes on, speculation continues to build around Jonathan Greenard’s future with the team, and if he has one.

Vikings at NFL Owners Meetings

What they're saying:

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Owner Mark Wilf are in Phoenix, Ariz., this week. Monday, O’Connell spoke with reporters about Greenard’s future with the team. His contract is set to give the Vikings a $22 million cap hit this season, with $4 million guaranteed by the third day of the league year, which was earlier this month.

That set off speculation the Vikings might seek a trade partner to shed the salary.

"In regards to the circumstances around those things, I would just say I’m excited about Jonathan Greenard in Year 3 with us, and excited about where our team is going to go with him as a big part of our defense. The business side of the NFL sometimes gets talked about a lot, but my role on the relationship side of things will always be paramount," O’Connell said. "I expect him to be part of our team, there’s always conversations. We’re always going to do what’s best for our team and what we think is best for each one of our individual players."

Greenard recently posted to his Instagram story being at TCO Performance Center during NFL free agency, a sign he might be staying in Minnesota for the 2026 season.

Jonathan Greenard with Vikings

By the numbers:

Greenard, 28, is under contract for two more seasons with the Vikings. In 12 games and 10 starts last season, he had 38 tackles and three sacks. He signed with the Vikings in free agency before the 2024 season after four years with the Houston Texans. In his first season in Minnesota, Greenard had 59 tackles and 12 sacks.

Greenard was one of the defensive captains last season, and missed the last four games after needing shoulder surgery. The Vikings say they want him back, even if it costs them.

"I would just say this, our coaching staff, the players, we love Jonathan Greenard. He clearly has meant so much to our team from a standpoint of what he’s done on the field," O’Connell said. "Becoming a captain last year, really being one of those driving factors behind a team that somehow finds themselves at 4-8 and finishing 9-8, Jonathan Greenard and his leadership, what he means on a daily basis to our team is something we don’t take for granted. JG knows how I feel about him, he knows the love we have for him."

What's next:

The Vikings are getting ready for the April 25 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. They have the No. 18 overall pick after finishing 9-8 and missing the NFC Playoffs.