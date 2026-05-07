Joe Senser, former Vikings tight end and broadcaster, passes away at 69

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The Brief Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Joe Senser died Thursday at age 69. Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf praised Senser's charitable work and positive personality, noting his lasting impact on the organization. Despite an injury-shortened career, Senser still earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Vikings. After his playing days were done, Senser served as a broadcaster with the team.



Minnesota Vikings legend Joe Senser passed away Thursday at the age of 69, the team announced.

Joe Senser remembered

What they're saying:

The Vikings issued a statement on Thursday remembering the former Pro Bowl tight end who also served as a broadcaster for the team after he retired.

The statement from Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf reads:

"The Vikings family is saddened by the loss of Joe Senser. Joe was a Pro Bowler on the field, but his impact on the organization and in the community was felt long after his playing days. Joe was a generous soul with countless charitable endeavors. He brought his positive personality to every interaction he had, whether it be with former teammates, Vikings staff or our family when we became stewards of this franchise. Joe's warmth and welcoming spirit will last in the memories of those who knew him."

Joe Senser's career revisited

By the numbers:

Senser was drafted in the sixth-round of the 1979 draft. He quickly made an impact with the team, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and hauling eight touchdowns in his second year on the field and earning a Pro Bowl selection that season.

Sadly, a knee injury cut his career short, with his final season coming in 1984, just five years after he was drafted.

Big picture view:

Senser was ahead of his time as a tight end, coming from a basketball athletic background and making the transition to football.

Senser also played a big role in one of the biggest games in Vikings history: The Miracle at the Met against the Browns in 1980. Senser was involved in the play before the famous "Miracle Catch," catching the initial pass on the hook and lateral play, which he then lateral to Ted Brown.

Local perspective:

However, many Vikings fans would end up listening to Senser as a broadcaster. Senser worked as a color commentator with the Vikings Radio Network in 1993-94 and from 2001 to 2006.

Senser was also a successful businessman, owning a chain of sports bars in the Twin Cities.