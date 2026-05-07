Minnesota catch-and-release bass season draws anglers ahead of opener

The Brief Anglers are now enjoying a new early catch-and-release bass fishing season in Minnesota. The season allows fishing for both smallmouth and largemouth bass before the traditional opener, with all fish released until May 23. Local guide and pro bass angler, Josh Douglas, shares tips on the best spots and lures for this early season.



Early bass fishing is making waves as anglers take advantage of Minnesota’s new catch-and-release season before the traditional opener.

Early season brings new opportunities for anglers

What we know:

Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg joined pro bass fisherman and Mille Lacs area guide, Josh Douglas, to try out the new early catch-and-release bass fishing season. Both anglers expressed excitement about the chance to fish for largemouth bass before the usual start date.

"Yeah, it's a new deal for us that we get to come up before for a catch-and-release season and early season before opener. And so trying to figure something out," said Douglas.

The early season is focused on catch-and-release only, offering anglers a unique chance to target bass during the prespawn period. "We just always missed out on that prespawn bite. It's all catch-and-release anyway, and it's probably the best time to be able to catch your personal best," said Douglas.

The new rules allow anglers to fish for bass but require all fish to be released until May 23, when keeping bass will be permitted.

Tips and tactics for early bass fishing

Why you should care:

The early catch-and-release season is not just about getting out on the water sooner—anglers say it’s one of the best times to catch big bass. The prespawn period means fish are moving into warmer, secluded spots, making them more active and ready to bite.

Douglas mentioned that the bass can be like us. When warm spring weather comes around, we like to be outside in the warmth — the bass will look for warmer secluded areas that they can move up onto.

Anglers are having success with bladed jigs such as chatter baits. Piepenburg and Douglas had good luck with these baits. They were tossing a green pumpkin color and white. Both produced fish. "Yeah, it's a bladed jig or, in this case, a chatter bait. It’s just a really good way to move water. The thing about the blade is that it really disperses the water and lets the fish know where it is. They're coming off a long winter. They want to eat," said Douglas.

"I'm moving a lot of water, don't have to get to finesse with them, it's just a matter of running into the fish, and you know your best friend is watching that water temp all day long. One degree difference can make a big deal with us getting bit or not," said Douglas.



Douglas says you don’t have to throw the whole tackle box at the bass this time of year. He only had a few baits on the deck of his boat to search for the largemouth bass. He recommends a bladed jig, a jerkbait, and a swim jig. These three baits will help cover water and trigger bites.

The excitement was clear on the water, with anglers landing their first bass of the year and celebrating the new opportunities.

Many see this early season as a chance to catch a personal best, as the bass are more active and accessible before the main season begins.

Local perspective:

With the season running until May 23, many are eager to take advantage of the catch-and-release window, hoping to enjoy this open season.



"Bass populations across the state are doing great," says Brian Nerbonne with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Nerbonne was on FOX's All Day show talking about the Minnesota Fishing Opener. He went on to mention that the new bass catch and release open season is a great opportunity. Check out the interview below.



The early season is also a learning opportunity, as anglers adjust to new patterns and explore different techniques to find success on the water.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many anglers are participating in the new early season or how it might affect bass populations in the long term. It will be interesting to see if any new catch and release records come forward, as many prespawn bass anglers across Minnesota have been reporting their PBs or person best (biggest bass in their lives so far).

Here is one Minnesota angler who posted on Instagram mentioning his friend and father both got their personal best bass in one outing. Both weighed over 7 pounds. While he caught his second 8+ pound bass!

Another popular YouTuber, who goes by Sobi, also recorded his personal best largemouth bass from a kayak, which weighed just over 6 pounds.