Jamie Erdahl predicts Vikings to beat Broncos in Super Bowl LX

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings open the regular season at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl, now a host and reporter with NFL Network, has predicted the Vikings will beat the Broncos in Super Bowl LX. The Vikings are coming off a 14-3 season, with J.J. McCarthy entering his first full season as a starter.



The NFL regular season is here, starting with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field. At least one national NFL personality has the Vikings winning the Super Bowl in Kevin O’Connell’s fourth season as head coach.

Jamie Erdahl’s bold Vikings prediction

What they're saying:

Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl, now a host and reporter for NFL Network, gave her prediction for Super Bowl LX in February of 2026. She has the Vikings beating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl LX.

When she was 10 years old, Gary Anderson missed a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in the 1998 NFC title game. It went to overtime, and Morten Anderson made the winning kick. The Vikings would’ve faced the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

It would be their first Super Bowl win in five tries.

Why this year?

Why you should care:

The Vikings have a quarterback in his first year as a starter. J.J. McCarthy is only as good as the parts around him. That includes O’Connell, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and a defense that should be among the best in the NFL.

Now, we wait to see what it looks like on the national stage.