Bercich Breakdown: Is Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ready for NFL debut?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football to open the regular season on Sept. 8. It will mark the NFL debut for J.J. McCarthy. We'll also see Adam Thielen back, and more tools for Brian Flores' defense. Pete Bercich and Jim Rich break down the Week 1 rivalry game.



After a month of training camp and three preseason games, it’s finally game week for the Minnesota Vikings.

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich spoke with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to break down Game 1.

J.J. McCarthy’s NFL debut

What we know:

The Vikings are at the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football on Sept. 8. Could it be a worse situation for J.J. McCarthy as he’s set to get his first NFL start? A night game at Soldier Field after a series of concerts on five consecutive days that could make field conditions challenging.

McCarthy is from the Chicago area, and is coming off a knee injury last year.

"It’s going to be tough," Bercich said. "I don’t know if we’ve been to Soldier Field where it’s going to be as loud as it’s going to be on Monday night. It’s the opening game, everybody is 0-0, new regime, a lot of money spent on new players. They’re going to be excited."

What role will Adam Thielen play?

Why you should care:

The Vikings acquired Minnesota native Adam Thielen to return to the Vikings after spending his first 10 seasons here. He left for the Carolina Panthers in free agency, then returned with Jordan Addison suspended, and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury.

What should we expect from Thielen in Week 1? The short answer is a lot.

"I think Thielen will be a big opportunity in the red zone. He’s always been a good route-runner. That’s where I see him making an impact the most, in the red zone," Bercich said.

Brian Flores against the Bears’ offense

Dig deeper:

Another big storyline going into Week 1 is Brian Flores’ defense facing Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense under new head coach Ben Johnson. The Vikings have one of the best defensive front seven units in the NFL, adding Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in the offseason.

We’ll get our first glimpse of what it all looks like Monday night on national television.