J.J. McCarthy’s QB coach apologizes to Vikings legend Cris Carter for clown comment

The Brief J.J. McCarthy's personal quarterback coach Greg Holcomb apologized to Cris Carter for calling him a clown on social media. Carter called out McCarthy for struggling against the Chicago Bears until he hit Jordan Addison for a go-ahead touchdown with 50 seconds to play. McCarthy is 2-3 in five starts, with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.



The Minnesota Vikings are 4-6 and battling for a spot in the NFC Playoffs with seven games to play.

We’re at the point in the season where comments being made on social media are super-ceding what’s happening on the field. J.J. McCarthy’s personal quarterback coach on Wednesday apologized to Vikings’ legend Cris Carter for calling him a "f***ing clown" on social media Sunday.

McCarthy’s QB coach tweets Cris Carter

What we know:

Greg Holcomb has worked with McCarthy for years. On Sunday, Emannuel Acho posted a video to X of McCarthy’s go-ahead touchdown to Jordan Addison in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy had struggled pretty much the entire game to that point. Carter, a legendary Vikings’ receiver, quoted the post on X with a comment, "Did you watch the first 59 mins?" and added a thumbs down emoji.

Holcomb replied to him, "F’kn clown," with a clown emoji.

Greg Holcomb’s apology

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Holcomb apologized to Carter and the Vikings’ fanbase with a letter that has since been deleted. Here is the text of that letter:

"I want to offer my sincere apology for my recent remark directed toward Mr. Carter, in which I referred to him as a 'F'king clown' in response to his comments about the Vikings quarterback play. While I will always stand up for someone I love like my own son, my choice of words was completely unacceptable. My reaction was unprofessional, disrespectful, and far below the standards I hold for myself. I allowed my emotions to get the better of me, and in doing so, I disrespected not only Mr. Carter — a Hall of Famer and legend of the game — but also the Minnesota Vikings community.

"Cris Carter has earned a level of respect that my comments did not reflect, and for that, I am truly sorry. My intention was to defend someone I care deeply about, but the way I did so was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. I appreciate the passion of the Vikings faithful, and I hope this apology demonstrates my respect for both Mr. Carter and the fan base. Moving forward, I will strive to communicate with the class, professionalism, and respect that the situation — and the people involved — deserve."

In five starts, McCarthy is 2-3 and has thrown for 842 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. It’s still very early, but McCarthy mostly hasn’t looked like the quarterback the Vikings thought they had with the No. 10 overall pick last season.

What's next:

The Vikings face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.