Isabella McCauley wins Gophers first Big Ten title since 1989

Isabella McCauley had a career day on Sunday and became the Gophers’ women’s golf team’s first Big Ten champion in 35 years.

McCauley shot a final round 8-under par 64 at Bulie Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace, Mary, and shared a Big Ten title with Monet Chun of Michigan and Caroline Craig of Indiana. All three finished with a three-day total of 7-under par 209. Minnesota hasn’t had an individual Big Ten champion since Katie Hughes in 1989. It’s McCauley’s second-best round as a Gopher.

"Winning the Big Ten Championship is the kind of thing I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid," McCauley said. "I couldn’t be more grateful to do it with the most amazing team beside me."

McCauley was in 18th place after Saturday’s round and finished the Big Ten Tournament with a bogey-free round that featured eight birdies. She tied for second at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

"What an amazing day for Bella McCauley," said coach Rhyll Brinsmead. "To come back and win the Big Ten Championship shooting a 64 is incredible effort. She has truly left her mark on the history of the University of Minnesota golf program and she’s only a sophomore. I’m really pleased with the team to finish the championship shooting one-under par. Thank you to our seniors for all they’ve done for our program."

NCAA regions are set for May 6-8.