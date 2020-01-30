How you can watch the Super Bowl

article

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LIV and these days there are dozens of ways to watch the big game.

The Super Bowl will be held in Miami, Florida, on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Once you’ve got your drinks, food and friends ready - here are some ways you can watch the big game.

TV

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on FOX, with kick-off scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Streaming

You can tune into the game through FOX’s streaming platforms: Fox Sports, Fox Now and FuboTV.

Advertisement

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and AT&T TV Now. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

Fox Sports will also be streaming the game for free on its website – in mobile and desktop formats -- if you don’t have a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV.

The game will be streamed for the first time in 4K and high dynamic range through supported devices.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.