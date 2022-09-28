How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 2
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings headed to London – the third time in franchise history – to play the New Orleans Saints as part of the NFL's international series.
RELATED: Why the Vikings are making their trip to London as short as possible
The 2-1 Vikings are looking for their third win of the season – and their third win in London. The Saints are 1-2 on the season.
What time does the Vikings-Saints game start?
- What: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints
- When: Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. in London) on Sunday, Oct. 2
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
How can I watch the Vikings game?
- Watch the game on the NFL Network
- Stream the game on NFL+, NFL.com
Watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 before kickoff
