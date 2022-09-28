Expand / Collapse search

How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 2

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Vikings
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings headed to London – the third time in franchise history – to play the New Orleans Saints as part of the NFL's international series. 

The 2-1 Vikings are looking for their third win of the season – and their third win in London. The Saints are 1-2 on the season. 

What time does the Vikings-Saints game start?

  • What: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints
  • When: Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. in London) on Sunday, Oct. 2
  • Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

How can I watch the Vikings game? 

  • Watch the game on the NFL Network
  • Stream the game on NFL+, NFL.com

Watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 before kickoff

For Vikings Gameday Live this season, Mark Rosen joins FOX 9 Sports. You can watch Vikings Gameday Live every Sunday morning on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com here

Catch this week's Vikings Gameday Live from 7-8 a.m. on FOX 9, streaming in the player below and on FOX 9's YouTube page here.