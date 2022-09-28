How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 2

The Minnesota Vikings headed to London – the third time in franchise history – to play the New Orleans Saints as part of the NFL's international series.

The 2-1 Vikings are looking for their third win of the season – and their third win in London. The Saints are 1-2 on the season.

What time does the Vikings-Saints game start?

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. in London) on Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

How can I watch the Vikings game?

Watch the game on the NFL Network

Stream the game on NFL+, NFL.com

Watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 before kickoff

For Vikings Gameday Live this season, Mark Rosen joins FOX 9 Sports. You can watch Vikings Gameday Live every Sunday morning on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com here.

Catch this week's Vikings Gameday Live from 7-8 a.m. on FOX 9, streaming in the player below and on FOX 9's YouTube page here.