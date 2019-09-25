Here's how MNUFC could qualify for its first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs tonight

article

A win tonight over Sporting KC puts Minnesota United FC into its first-ever MLS Playoffs, but a loss or draw makes things a little more complicated.

Going into Wednesday night, the Loons are in third place in the West. A win at Allianz Field guarantees their playoff spot heading into the final game of the season this weekend, which the MLS calls, “Decision Day.”

If MNUFC cannot come away with the victory Wednesday, the San Jose Earthquakes’ and the Portland Timbers’ Wednesday night results could also propel the Loons into the playoffs.

Essentially, if the Loons fail to win Wednesday night, they will need either the Earthquakes and Timbers, or both, to lose their games to secure a spot.

Here are the playoff clinching scenarios for United.

Scenario 1:

Loons beat Sporting KC.

Advertisement

Scenario 2:

Loons tie Sporting KC, Earthquakes tie Philadelphia Union and Timbers tie New England Revolution.

Scenario 3:

Earthquakes tie Union and Timbers lose to Revolution.

Scenario 4:

Earthquakes lose to Union and Timbers lose to Revolution.

The Loons kick off at 7 p.m. vs. Sporting KC tonight at Allianz Field. The Timbers and Revolution kick off at 9:30 p.m. and the Earthquakes and Union play at 10 p.m.