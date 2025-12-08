Harrison Smith gets emotional after Vikings blow out Commanders

The Brief Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith got emotional in the locker room after Sunday's 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders, talking about having fun playing football again. Kevin O'Connell's pregame message to the team was about channeling their high school football player within themselves, and what it means to play in the NFL. O'Connell on Monday defended Jay Ward's hit on Zach Ertz, who left the game on a cart with a right knee injury.



The Minnesota Vikings ended a four-game losing streak Sunday by blowing out the Washington Commanders 31-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Harrison Smith gets choked up

What they're saying:

The Vikings, as they do before every game, had a team meeting Saturday night. Kevin O’Connell’s message during that session? Channel your high school self, and ask what you would think about playing in the NFL.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith got emotional talking about that message in the locker room after Sunday's win. Smith had four tackles, and his first interception of the season. It was No. 38 of his career.

"You can look at the standings and the reality of things, but if you’re in the NFL, KO’s message was basically what would your high school version of yourself think about just playing today," Smith said. "I think that kind of hit home with a lot of guys, just getting a chance to play in the NFL is fun, so make it fun. It’s what we do. I’ve played football a long time."

Smith got choked up as he made those comments. That’s likely because his career might soon be over. He’s in his 14th NFL season, and the Vikings are 5-8, all but out of playoff contention.

Kevin O’Connell defends hit on Zach Ertz

Why you should care:

Commanders’ tight end Zach Ertz had to be carted off the field Sunday. He took a hit to the knee from Vikings’ safety Jay Ward while trying to make a leaping catch. Ward hit Ertz’s right knee, which went the wrong direction. His season is likely over with an apparent torn ACL.

O’Connell on Monday defended the hit, saying there were no bad intentions from Ward. He even reached out to Ertz after the game.

"I hate seeing those things happen. Got a chance to connect with Zach a little bit, just wanted to connect with him in a very casual way. Just thinking about the rules these defensive players have to play with, I know for a fact there was no bad intent behind that play," O’Connell said. "It wasn’t like Zach’s foot was planted on the ground, he left the ground to make a play and was still in the air when that collision happened. You just hate seeing stuff like that, it’s the worst part of our game."

J.J. McCarthy shows progress

What we know:

Maybe the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s win was J.J. McCarthy playing his most complete game of the season. He finished 16-of-23 for 163 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. All three scores were to tight ends, and he made quick decisions.

It was his best game of the year after missing time with an ankle injury, and in the concussion protocol. Now, he has to build on it. McCarthy led a 19-play, 98-yard touchdown drive in the first half that took 12 minutes of game clock, ending in a touchdown to Josh Oliver. They converted five third downs on the drive.

"Just decisive, threw the ball pretty accurately. I thought it was a really positive day for him," O’Connell said.

Vikings get Cowboys Sunday night

What's next:

The Vikings (5-8) host the Cowboys (6-6-1) for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. As of Monday afternoon, they have not been flexed out of the time slot.