Greg Joseph leaves Vikings to sign with Packers

The Minnesota Vikings will have a new kicker for the 2024 season.

Greg Joseph is reportedly leaving Minnesota after three seasons and signing with the Green Bay Packers. That’s according to his agent, Brett Tessler. In three seasons with the Vikings, Joseph was 112-of-124 on extra points (90 percent). He was a perfect 25-of-25 on field goals from 20 to 29 yards, 25-of-26 on tries from 30 to 39 yards, 17-of-23 from 40 to 49 yards and 15-of-26 from 50 yards out or more.

Joseph has the NFL record with five game-winning field goals in one season, has the Vikings’ franchise record for longest made field goal from 61 yards out and led the NFL in touchback percentage in 2021.

Ironically, Joseph isn't guaranteed the kicking job in Green Bay. Anders Carlson, the brother of former Vikings' kicker Daniel Carlson, had those duties last year with the Packers.

The move leaves the Vikings with a hole at a critical special teams spot entering the season. They do have one kicker on the roster in John Parker Romo, who has one year of experience out of Virginia Tech. He made one extra point and one field goal from 28 yards out in a preseason game last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Vikings signed former Packers' running back Aaron Jones. They released Alexander Mattison, and Jones didn't want to take a pay cut to stay in Green Bay.