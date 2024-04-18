Greg Johnson hoping to be next great center for Gophers

Greg Johnson remembers getting on the team plane last September as the University of Minnesota football team headed to North Carolina.

The former Prior Lake standout would be making his debut with the Gophers against the Tar Heels on the offensive line. A childhood dream was becoming real life, but he wouldn’t let his focus waver.

"I was actually surprised, I wasn’t nervous at all. I feel like that’s one of my strengths, like in high school I would never be nervous. That translated to college, I had no nerves going into the game. Felt great, played pretty good too," Johnson said.

It was just the start to a promising freshman year for Johnson. He played in 11 games, and made his first career start at Michigan State. He said during spring practice this week staying home and playing for P.J. Fleck was an easy choice.

"Just being from here, I’ve been a Gopher fan my whole life. I have pictures of me, can’t even walk yet, in a Gopher uniform," Johnson. "That was a big factor, just culture and staff, I was a huge fan."

One of his closest friends is also a current teammate, but on the opposite side of the ball. Johnson joined the Gophers along with defensive lineman Martin Owusu, though the two had different paths there.

"It was kind of funny, my first visit here was with Martin to the Wisconsin game, we beat them at home. I wasn’t even a recruit, I was just with Martin as a friend. That was super fun, just going through the whole process together, we had our different processes but ended up at the same spot so it was a lot of fun," Johnson said.

Now entering his sophomore season, Johnson has an entirely different task ahead of him. He’s the new starting center. He played last season at guard, and the position switch started during the Gophers’ bowl preparation against Bowling Green.

Johnson has taken every snap with the first-team offense during spring practice. He hasn’t been in that spot since his sophomore year at Prior Lake.

"Switching to center, there’s so much more to learn. I feel like switching to center has made me have to learn football more just in general and learn our style of offense," Johnson said.

His development hasn’t gone unnoticed by P.J. Fleck.

"Greg is a guy who we all saw the skill-set in him last year, but we’ve got to make the skill and the talent match. He’s closed the gap on that." Fleck said. "Every day he’s going against Deven Eastern, he’s going against Jah Joyner, he’s going against Jalen Logan-Redding, Logan Redding, Anthony Smith. You’re throwing 295, 300-pounders at him all the time. Beginning of spring, he got his butt kicked a little bit. Now he’s kicking some butt, and it’s great to watch. He’s walking around with some swagger."

Johnson talked about his freshman year and that swagger at spring practice.

"Last year I was just getting my feet wet. Not that I was just like thrown out there and couldn’t play, but I’ve definitely gotten a lot better this spring and feel way more comfortable. My confidence is way higher," Johnson said.

Johnson is now about to join a list of legendary players who have played center for the Gophers. He’s replacing Nathan Boe, who replaced John Michael Schmitz. It goes back to Greg Eslinger. He’s leaned on past players for advice as well as current teammates Quinn Carroll, Tyler Cooper, Aireontae Ersery and others.

"It’s awesome. John Michael is obviously a great guy to learn from. The center history here has been great, to be one of those next great centers is something I look forward to," Johnson said.