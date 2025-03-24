Grand Rapids native Easton Fothergill wins Bassmaster Classic

The Brief Grand Rapids native Easton Fothergill won the Bassmaster Classic in Texas over the weekend, reeling in a record 15 fish at 76 pounds, 15 ounces. Fothergill is the second-youngest champion in the history of the sport. He overcame surgery for an infected abscess in his brain in August of 2023.



Easton Fothergill overcame big odds, and is now $300,000 richer after reeling in a record catch at last weekend’s 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic in Texas.





A 22-year-old Grand Rapids native, Fothergill hauled in 15 bass for a total of 76 pounds, 15 ounces over the three-day event on Lake Ray Roberts in Texas. It’s the highest weight ever recorded in the 55-year history of what’s considered the most prestigious tournament in the world.

He beat a field of 56 anglers by more than eight pounds. He’s also the second-youngest champion in Bassmaster’s history.





Fothergill didn’t know if he would ever fish again less than two years ago. In August of 2023, he was hospitalized in Alabama to remove an infected abscess in his brain.

After a few weeks in the hospital, he won the 2023 Bassmaster College Bracket in Kansas as an angler for the University of Montevallo.





In addition to his $300,000 prize, Fothergill won an additional $10,000 for being the highest-placed entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks Program. He got another $20.000 for being in the Yamaha Power Pay Program.