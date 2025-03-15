Gophers women’s hockey beats Colgate 3-2 to advance to Frozen 4

article

The Brief The Gophers women's hockey team beat Colgate 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Frozen 4 for the second time in 3 years. Abbey Murphy scored a pair of power-play goals and is now 6th in team history. Minnesota faces Wisconsin next Friday in the Frozen 4 at Ridder Arena.



The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team is head to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second time in three years.

The No. 4-seeded Gophers beat Colgate 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.

How it happened

Abbey Murphy's big day:

Abbey Murphy, a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, scored two power-play goals to lead the Gophers on Saturday. Her first goal came at the 5:40 mark of the first period. She got her second at the 5:18 mark of the second period, which also put her at 103 goals, passing Natalie Darwitz for sixth all-time in program history.

Murphy needs three more goals to tie Krissy Wendell for fifth in team history.

Sydney Morrow scored to give the Gophers a 3-0 lead. Colgate rallied with a pair of goals, but the Gophers held them off to advance.

Wisconsin next

What's next:

The Gophers will meet No. 1 Wisconsin, which beat Clarkson 4-1 in its quarterfinal on Saturday. They’ll face off next Friday at Ridder Arena.