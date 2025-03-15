Gophers women’s hockey beats Colgate 3-2 to advance to Frozen 4
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team is head to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second time in three years.
The No. 4-seeded Gophers beat Colgate 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.
How it happened
Abbey Murphy's big day:
Abbey Murphy, a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, scored two power-play goals to lead the Gophers on Saturday. Her first goal came at the 5:40 mark of the first period. She got her second at the 5:18 mark of the second period, which also put her at 103 goals, passing Natalie Darwitz for sixth all-time in program history.
Murphy needs three more goals to tie Krissy Wendell for fifth in team history.
Sydney Morrow scored to give the Gophers a 3-0 lead. Colgate rallied with a pair of goals, but the Gophers held them off to advance.
Wisconsin next
What's next:
The Gophers will meet No. 1 Wisconsin, which beat Clarkson 4-1 in its quarterfinal on Saturday. They’ll face off next Friday at Ridder Arena.