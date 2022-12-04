Gophers safety Tyler Nubin returning for 2023 season

article

Just days after the University of Minnesota football team beat Wisconsin 23-16 to finish the regular season 8-4 and keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe, PJ Fleck got some very good news for the 2023 season.

Star safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday on social media he’s returning to the Gophers for the 2023 season.

"I’m not done yet," Nubin said in a video. "I'm blessed to have the opportunity to finish out my degree and play one more season for my brothers, this team and the best fans in college football. Minnesota, I've come home.''

Nubin missed the regular season finale at Wisconsin with a broken hand, and his status for Minnesota’s bowl game is not yet known. He was a Second Team All-Big Ten pick after finishing third on the Gophers’ defense with 55 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He led Minnesota’s defense with four interceptions.

Nubin had an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and opted to use it instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.

It’s a big development for the Gophers’ defense, which will lose safety Jordan Howden and defensive back Terell Smith.

The Gophers will learn their bowl game destination Sunday afternoon, after the College Football Playoff match-ups are announced.