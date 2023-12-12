Gophers safety Tyler Nubin named Second Team All-American

article

Tyler Nubin will go down as one of the best safeties to ever play at the University of Minnesota, and on Monday, he was named a Second Team All-American.

Nubin was also named a Walter Camp All-American last week. In his final season with the Gophers, Nubin was a First Team All-Big Ten pick after making 53 tackles and leading the defense with five interceptions and four pass break-ups. He’ll leave the Gophers with a program record 13 career interceptions in 55 career games.

FOUR GOPHERS EARN ALL-BIG TEN HONORS

In addition to Nubin, kicker Dragan Kesich earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Kesich, who was previously named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year, led Minnesota in scoring with 90 points during the 2023 season. He made 22 field goals and was 24-of-24 on point-after attempts. He ranked eighth in the nation in field goals made (22), sixth in field goals attempted (26) and tied for 24th in field goal percentage (84.6 percent).

Offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery was named Second Team All-Big Ten. Ersery started all 12 games in 2023 at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just three sacks and 13 total pressures in 779 snaps on offense. He was the Big Ten's top-graded lineman.

Wide receiver Daniel Jackson was named Second Team All-Big Ten. Jackson led the Gophers with 57 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns, which was also third in the Big Ten. He finished fourth in the league in receptions. Jackson has 131 catches in 41 career games, and has 14 touchdowns.

Nubin and Brevyn Spann-Ford have also been invited to the Senior Bowl, a top pre-draft showcase. Spann-Ford was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention pick and had 25 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. In 60 career games, he had 95 catches for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns.