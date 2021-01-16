Gophers basketball crushes undefeated #7 Michigan, 75-57

article

The Minnesota Gophers continued their hot start at home on Saturday, as the men's basketball team cruised past seventh-ranked Michigan, which had been undefeated headed into Saturday.

Liam Robbins led the Gophers in the 75 to 57 win, scoring 22 points with perfect 3-3 shooting from three-point range and 8 boards. Marcus Carr added 17 points and seven assists on the day.

The Wolverines struggled from the field, shooting just 39 percent from the field at the Barn.

The win on Saturday keeps Minnesota undefeated at home on the season, a perfect 11-0. The Gophers are currently ranked 23rd in the nation and are 11-4 on the year.

The Gophers will head on the road for their next matchup to take on unranked Nebraska.