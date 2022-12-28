Gopher’s men basketball game canceled due to travel complications

Similar to thousands of people across the nation, the University of Minnesota men's basketball team's opponent is having trouble getting to its final destination.

The University of Minnesota men's basketball game against Alcorn State scheduled for Thursday night at Williams Arena has been canceled due to travel-related complications with the Alcorn State program, the U of M announced Wednesday. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Gophers’ next game will be on Jan. 3, against the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin.