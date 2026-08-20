Gophers host final open practice before Sept. 3 opener: 'We just want to play football'

The Brief The Gophers football team held its final open practice of fall camp Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, with the season-opener two weeks away. Running back A.J. Turner had his first contact practice in 10 months, coming off ACL surgery. Drake Lindsey is heading into his second year as the full-time starting quarterback. Fleck said the team has had three strong weeks of training camp and is ready to shift into game-planning.



The University of Minnesota football team opens the regular season in two weeks, and Thursday night, fans got their final look at the team before Week 1 against Eastern Illinois.

Gophers practice at Huntington Bank Stadium

What we know:

The Gophers practiced under the lights Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium. It's part of a detailed process, with Minnesota opening the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois. The Gophers have had nearly three weeks of fall camp, and will shift to game-planning in the days ahead.

P.J. Fleck, entering his 10th season at Minnesota, spoke after the practice and gave updates on the running back room, Drake Lindsey's development at quarterback, John Nestor in the secondary and more.

"Two weeks from game time, so kind of simulated that tonight," Fleck said. "We just want to play football."

Running backs and returning players

Why you should care:

Running back A.J. Turner took his first contact Thursday night in about 10 months. Turner played three games last season before suffering a knee injury.

Fleck was encouraged by what he saw. Turner is one of a few options to provide depth in the backfield behind Darius Taylor.

"He hit his catapult number and trainers pulled him out, which was great," Fleck said. "But we saw him lower his pads, have some violent run on contact. There was nothing holding him back. Sometimes your first time you go in contact, you want to see how you really push off that knee when the contact's there. I thought he looked great."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Turner will be cleared for game action Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois.

Quarterback and passing game

The backstory:

Lindsey, entering his second season as the starting quarterback and a team captain, is showing growth throughout training camp. Fleck spoke at length Thursday about how his maturity, confidence and pocket presence have all grown.

Lindsey threw for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first full season as the starter.

"He is a sponge. He's a student in the game. He's always in the building," Fleck said. "You watch the evolution of his game from the maturity and the confidence. And I think he's building with that every single day."

There's even preseason hype that Lindsey could be a first round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft if he maximizes his potential this season.

John Nestor takes a leap

Dig deeper:

Fleck was asked about John Nestor's growth from his first year to his second, and he said the biggest change has been in leadership and confidence. It took some time for Nestor to get comfortable after transferring in from Iowa.

"When he first got here, you know, I think he questioned himself here and there, and now he's one of the most confident guys on the team," Fleck said. "John Nestor has been one of those guys that truly has used it and risen his game though his confidence in every area of his life. And, you know, he's a very, very productive player as well, but he's leaps and bounds from where he was last year."

Nestor will be a starting defensive back, and a leader in the secondary.

Linebacker room and roster navigation

When asked whether Matt Kingsbury had separated himself next to Maverick Baranowski at linebacker, Fleck said the competition is still ongoing and pointed to the depth of the entire room as a positive.

"Joey Gerlach's playing at a high level. Kingsbury's playing at a high level. Mavericks, Maverick. You look at Nate Cleveland, he's raising his game. (Emanuel) Karmo. I mean, look at all these guys," said Fleck. "I feel really good about where we are at linebacker. Not just Kingsbury, but he has had a very good camp and he's way better than he was last year."

What's next:

The Gophers open the regular season with three straight home games, starting Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.