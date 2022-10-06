Expand / Collapse search

Gophers forward Jamison Battle named Preseason All-Big Ten

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 11:55AM
Sports
FOX 9
article

Gophers forward Jamison Battle drives for a basket during Minnesota's game against Ohio State Thursday night at Williams Arena. ((credit: University of Minnesota Athletics))

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has one returning starter from last year’s team as it gets ready for the 2022-23 season, and Jamison Battle was waned Preseason All-Big Ten on Thursday.

Battle, a Robbinsdale native and former DeLaSalle standout, transferred back to Minnesota after starting his college career at George Washington. He was Ben Johnson’s first commitment. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year after leading the Gophers in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds) as a sophomore.

Gophers men's basketball opens fall practices

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team opened is holding its first workouts of the fall season this week.

Battle scored in double figures 27 games, and had 11 20-point games. He had a season-high 39 points at Maryland. The Gophers got off to a 9-0 start in non-conference play last year and got their first Big Ten win at Michigan before finishing 13-17 overall and 14-17 in Big Ten play.

This year’s Gophers are projected to finish 12th in the Big Ten. Battle, and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, a former Prior Lake star and McDonald’s All-American, are they key pieces on the roster. Johnson also has a talented freshmen class that includes Minnesota natives Braeden Carringon, Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph, as well as Kadyn Betts and Jaden Henley.

They’ll also have a veteran backcourt in Morehead State transfer Ta’Lon Cooper, and Dartmouth transfer Taurus Samuels.

The Gophers begin the 2022-23 season with an exhibition against St. Olaf on Nov. 2. The regular season opener is Nov. 7 against Western Michigan at Williams Arena.