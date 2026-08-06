Gophers football to host 2 open practices ahead of Sept. 3 opener

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team opens the 2026 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are hosting two fall camp practices open to the public. Minnesota is entering Year 10 under P.J. Fleck.



The University of Minnesota football season is less than a month away.

Fans hoping to get their first look at the Gophers ahead of opening night on Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois have two chances to do so, as the team is hosting a pair of practices open to the public.

Gophers hosting open practices

What we know:

The Gophers will host an open practice at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Athletes Village, the football team’s practice facility. The other open practice is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season and have several of their standout players back after beating New Mexico in the Rate Bowl.

Gophers home schedule

Timeline:

Here is a look at Minnesota’s 20265 home schedule:

Sept. 3 – Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Akron, 11 a.m.

Oct. 3 – Michigan, time TBA

Oct. 24 – Iowa, between 2-7 p.m. (TBD)

Nov. 7 – UCLA, TBA

Nov. 21 – Northwestern, Senior Day (TBA)

Key players

Offense:

The Gophers return starting quarterback Drake Lindsey, who had 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first full season as the starter last year. Darius Taylor is back to lead the running back room, Greg Johnson and Ashton Beers lead the offensive line, and Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy lead a talented receiving corps.

Defense:

The Gophers should have a standout defense in 2026, led by Anthony Smith, Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard on the defensive line. Maverick Baranowski and Matt Kingsbury lead the defensive core, and John Nestor and Kerry Brown lead the secondary.

By the numbers:

P.J. Fleck is entering his 10th season at Minnesota. He’s the second-longest tenured coach in the Big Ten behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferenze. Fleck is 66-44 with the Gophers, including 39-40 in Big Ten play and 7-0 in bowl games.