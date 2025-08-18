Gophers coach P.J. Fleck says College Football Playoff should be 2025 expectation

The Brief Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday the expectation for the program in the 2025 season is to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff. Fleck wished "starting quarterback" Drake Lindsey a happy birthday, and lauded his wide receiver room that is largely new faces. Fleck explained why he promoted Danny Collins to defensive coordinator after Corey Hetherman left for Miami (Fla.)



The University of Minnesota football team starts its 2025 regular season in less than two weeks, Aug. 28 against Buffalo under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium.

College Football Playoff?!

What they're saying:

So what are the expectations for the 2025 Gophers? P.J. Fleck says it should be the College Football Playoff, which is in its second year of being expanded to 12 teams. In eight seasons with the Gophers, Fleck is 56-39 overall, 33-36 in Big Ten play and has led the program to six bowl wins.

The closest the Gophers have come to the playoff? It was 2019, when they finished 11-2 and needed a win over Wisconsin in the regular season finale to win the Big Ten West.

"The job of any head football coach is to create a standard that’s really high, meet that standard and then create another standard. You want to rise the level of expectation within the program constantly,’ Fleck said Monday. "I don’t think we’ve ever settled for anything. We have to look at that as realistic expectations."

With the CFP expanded to 12 teams, a season like 2019 should get the Gophers to one of those spots.

Fleck officially names Drake Lindsey starting QB

Why you should care:

Fleck opened his Monday news conference with a shout-out to Drake Lindsey. He said, "Happy Birthday, starting quarterback Drake Lindsey."

It might be the first time in his tenure Fleck has publicly named the starting quarterback before opening night. It shouldn’t come as any surprise, with Lindsey attending Big Ten Media Days. He was on Max Brosmer’s hip all of last season, and completed 4-of-5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

His first career start will come against Buffalo on Aug. 28.

Fleck lauds wide receiver room

What we know:

Fleck went out of his way Monday to talk about his wide receiver room. That’s interesting, because outside of Le’Meke Brockington, you’ll need a roster on opening night to figure out who is in what jersey.

Brockington and Kenric Lanier are the only returners who saw the field in 2024. Fleck added Javon Tracy and Logan Loya through the transfer portal, and has a talented freshman in Jalen Smith. Fleck says while the room may lack a star, it has depth.

"There’s not this one name that everybody knows like Daniel Jackson or Rashod Bateman or Tyler Johnson. Collectively it has a chance to be one of the best units we’ve ever had here," Fleck said.

Fleck on promoting Danny Collins

Dig deeper:

Fleck needed a new defensive coordinator for the season, as Corey Hetherman left for Miami (Fla.) shortly after signing an extension to stay with the Gophers. Fleck said his choice was easy, it was Danny Collins, who previously was a safeties coach.

Collins has been with Fleck for his entire tenure as a head coach. When did Fleck know Collins was ready to be a defensive coordinator?

"About six years ago. I just knew that his loyalty is second to none. He’s been with me 13 years, I’ve watched him sleep in a janitorial closet because there’s no place else to stay," Fleck said. Danny was the easy choice, that was a no-brainer. He’s earned it."