Gophers' Casey O'Brien says he has beaten cancer for a 5th time

Gophers football player Casey O'Brien, whose battle and recovery from multiple rounds of cancer has been an inspiration for many across the nation, says he is now a five-time survivor.

O'Brien underwent surgery in November after doctors saw a spot on one of his lungs. The surgery came weeks after O'Brien was able to play in his first game with the Gophers, holding kicks as Minnesota defeated Rutgers.

"So many ups and downs, and nights in the hospital, and stuff like that have gone into this moment," O'Brien said after the game. "This is what I dreamed about and tonight it got to come through."

O'Brien's chance to play, after four battles with cancer, made national headlines with perhaps the most heartwarming coming when O'Brien ran over to hug coach P.J. Fleck after making his debut.

Friday, O'Brien and his teammates made a visit to Tampa General Hospital as the Gophers practiced in Florida for the Outback Bowl.

Speaking during the visit, O'Brien said he is trying to make an impact on kids across the country who are facing tough battles.

"I know exactly what these kids are going through," O'Brien explained. "At home, I like to go and hang out with kids that are in the same hospital that I was at, the same beds that I have slept in, and just let them know they are going to get through what they are going through."