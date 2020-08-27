'Go Pack Go': Former Vikings star Cris Carter on Packers canceling practice after Jacob Blake shooting

article

Not even one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL can stand in the way of fighting for racial equality.

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday morning they’ve canceled Training Camp practice for the day. It comes less than 24 hours after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in the NBA bubble in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Former Vikings receiver Cris Carter, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, tweeted, “Go Pack Go” in response to the Packers’ decision. Carter spent 12 seasons with the Vikings, made eight straight Pro Bowls with Minnesota and was selected All-Pro in 1999.

The Packers are one of several NFL teams to cancel practice and postpone team activities on Thursday, including the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. The NBA postponed its scheduled playoff games Wednesday, as did the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx were set to face the L.A. Sparks in Florida Wednesday night, but the game never happened. Instead, players came out on the court at IMG Academy and took a knee in solidarity.

Tensions are also high in Minneapolis after a man wanted in a fatal shooting at a downtown parking ramp committed suicide on Nicollet Mall Wednesday night. The man shot himself fatally near the intersection of 8th Street and Nicollet Ave., and large crowds immediately started to gather after false rumors started spreading that the suspect was fatally shot by police.

The Minneapolis Police Department released video showing the man fatally shooting himself. It didn’t prevent riots and looting, as several downtown Minneapolis businesses damaged in the aftermath of the incident.