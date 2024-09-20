Expand / Collapse search

Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee high school football: How to stream

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 20, 2024 6:46am CDT
High School Sports
FOX 9

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Shakopee hosts Eden Prairie in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Friday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and YouTube. 

How to stream Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee

FOX 9 Game of the Week on Friday is Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee.  (FOX 9)

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Shakopee.

Stream the game in the player above, on your TV via FOX LOCAL, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule: 

  • Friday, Sept. 20: Eden Prairie at Shakopee at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 4: TBD
  • Friday, Oct. 11: TBD
  • Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD

Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.