P.J. Fleck, Gophers agree to 1-year contract extension

The Brief P.J. Fleck and the Gophers agreed to a one-year contract extension on Thursday. The deal keeps him in Minnesota through the 2030 season. Fleck is 56-39 in eight seasons, including 33-36 in Big Ten play. Under the new deal, Fleck's salary ranks No. 11 in the 18-team Big Ten.



P.J. Fleck and the University of Minnesota agreed to a one-year contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Gophers through the 2030 season.

Fleck is entering his ninth season with the Gophers and led them to an 8-5 mark in 2024, which ended with a mayonnaise bath after being Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Fleck is 56-39 in eight seasons with the Gophers, including 33-36 in Big Ten play and 6-0 in bowl games.

Minnesota re-worked Fleck's contract before last season, when he was getting interest for the head coaching job at UCLA.

The contract

What we know:

Fleck earned $6 million this past season, including a $700,000 retention bonus. If the university were to terminate his contract after the 2025 season without cause, it would cost the school 70% of Fleck’s total remaining compensation, or $30 million.

If Fleck were to leave for a broadcasting job or any other coaching position, he would pay Minnesota $5.5 million next year. That number drops to $4.5 million in 2026, and $3 million in 2027.

Under the new contract, Fleck is the 11th-highest-paid head coach in the 18-team Big Ten.

Board of Regents vote

What's next:

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents will vote on the new contract at its next meeting, scheduled for July 9.

Fleck and the Gophers open the 2025 regular season against Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Huntington Bank Stadium.