Edouard Julien owns up to costly throwing error in Twins' loss

The Minnesota Twins were two outs away from a win over the St. Louis Cardinals and staying within two games of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division.

Then an Edouard Julien throwing error at second base led to a Cardinals’ rally, and a 3-2 loss to fall three games behind the Guardians. Royce Lewis had given the Twins a 2-1 lead with a pinch-hit RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

With one out in the ninth, Julien fielded what could’ve been a game-ending double play, but his throw to second sailed high and into left field. At minimum, the Twins could’ve gotten the second out with a throw to first. Instead, the Cardinals then got a two-run go-ahead single.

What they’re saying

Julien owned up to his mistake in the Twins’ clubhouse after the loss.

"First time that I’ve ever done that on a double-play throw arm-side. I don’t know what happened," Julien said. "Maybe my feet weren’t turned enough, but I usually do that. I don’t know. It just happened in a bad moment. I saw the runner in front of me but I just wanted to get the ball to second base and get the lead runner out. I’ve never missed arm-side, but I did there and it sucks. I’ll just make sure it won’t happen again."

Rocco Baldelli kept things in perspective after the loss.

"I’ll slap him on his rear end and let him keep going and get ready for the Braves. We have competitive, tough games coming up. We got more of them coming up, and we’re going to need Eddie to go out there and do his thing," Baldelli said.

By the numbers

Juilen has appeared in 72 games at second base this season, starting 56. In 203 total chances, he has just four errors and has turned 15 double plays.

The Twins are tied with the Royals at 72-58, both three games behind the Guardians in the AL Central. If they don’t catch the Guardians in the division, they’ll likely be an AL Wild Card team.