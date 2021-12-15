Nation's top college football recruit makes surprise commitment to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The county's top college football recruit from Suwanee's Collins Hill High School shocked many when he announced plans to play at Jackson State University, coached by former Atlanta two-sport star Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter, a two-way player rated as the No. 1 national recruit by 247Sports, was previously committed to play at Florida State University.

Hunter listed some football legends that call Historically Black Colleges and Universities their alma mater as inspiration for him to change his commitment to Jackson State, which is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

Hunter expressed excitement to play for the former Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves star, "Coach Prime." Hunter is currently the only new signee listed on Jackson State's website.

"I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for other players to realize HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community and a life-changing place to play football," Hunter said in a tweet.

Hunter and the Collins Hill Eagles just won the Class 7A football state championship on Saturday.

Deion Sanders shared a video of Hunter's announcement on Twitter.

In the video, Hunter first donned several hats, including an FSU hat, before tossing it aside and putting on a hat with the Jackson State "J" on it.

247Sports gave Hunter a five-star rating with the highest-possible composite rating of 0.9999.

Hunter's profile calls him a defensive back, but he played on both offense and defense for Collins Hill. He caught 46 TDs, tallied 3,807 total yards on offense and made 19 interceptions. He had 153 receiving yards in Collins Hill's state championship win over Milton.

Jackson State made a splash when it hired Sanders as the 21st head football coach in school history in September 2020. This season, Jackson State is Jackson State has gone 11-1 and 8-0 against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.

The surprise flip of Hunter from FSU is an ironic twist since Sanders was a two-time All-American for the Florida State football team.

