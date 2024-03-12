Dawson Garcia, Cam Christie lead Gophers’ All-Big Ten honors

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team had four players land on end-of-season All-Big Ten honors: Dawson Garcia, Cam Christie, Elijah Hawkins and Parker Fox.

Garcia earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by media and third team by coaches. He led the Gophers in scoring (17.7), rebounding (6.7) and free-throw percentage (81.5) this season. He’s also second for Minnesota in minutes played this season, averaging 31.9. He’s started in 28 games this season and is shooting 48 percent from the field. He ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring and 12th in rebounding.

Christie was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team after averaging 11.3 points per game, and 29.3 minutes. He shot nearly 41 percent from the field, and 40.3 percent from the perimeter. He was third among Big Ten freshmen in scoring.

Hawkins was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after being tied for lead in the country with 224 assists. His 7.5 assists per game is second in the country, and leads the Big Ten. He also leads the Gophers with 33.3 minutes per game.

Fox earned Minnesota’s Sportsmanship Award. Coming off two seasons of knee injuries, Fox is averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, and also has 25 blocks on the season.

Despite averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 29 games and 16 starts, Pharrel Payne did not make any All-Big Ten lists.

The Gophers (18-13, 9-11) face Michigan State on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center.