Danielle Hunter named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

It’s been a good week for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

On Saturday, his Louisiana State Tigers won the SEC title game and secured a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Then on Sunday, he had a three-sack performance against the Detroit Lions, which earned him the honor of NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the second time Hunter has been awarded NFC Player of the Week.

Along with the weekly honor, Hunter also became the youngest player in NFL history, at 25 years and 167 days old, to reach 50 sacks.

In a news release, the Vikings said Hunter is the 17th player to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week under head coach Mike Zimmer.