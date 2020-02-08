D'Angelo Russell won't suit up in first Wolves game after trade deadline

article

An injury will keep the latest Timberwolves acquisition from taking to the court on Saturday, after the team underwent a major roster shakeup in the hours and days before the trade deadline.

D’Angelo Russell will miss the team's home game versus the Clippers with a right quad contusion, the team says. However, the team says he will address fans prior to tipoff.

Russell was the biggest name the Wolves landed as the team made trades to acquire eight new players while sending away former top draft pick Andrew Wiggins, backup center Gorgui Dieng, and two-way starter Robert Covington in separate deals.

Russell said Friday, during an introductory press conference, that he was excited to join the team and play with his friend Karl-Anthony Towns while Timberwolves leaders hoped the former All-Star will help guide the team back to relevancy.

The Timberwolves are currently on a horrendous 13-game losing streak that has the team near the bottom of the Western Conference, just above the injury-struck Golden State Warriors, who were the Wolves trading partners in the Wiggins-Russell deal. Wiggins is set to make his debut in San Francisco on Saturday, according to reports.

New Wolves James Johnson, Omari Spellman, and Jacob Evans are available to take the floor on Saturday. The team says Evan Turner won't play and is not with the team.

