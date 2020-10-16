Dalvin Cook ruled out for Sunday's Vikings game against Atlanta

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday star running back Dalvin Cook will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cook is out with a groin injury suffered in the third quarter of the game against the Seahawks.

Second year running back Alexander Mattison is in line to make his first NFL start on Sunday versus Atlanta. Last week, Mattison rushed for a career high 112 yards on 20 carries in the loss to the Seahawks.

Also out for Sunday’s game are guard Dru Samia and wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Kris Boyd. Currently, cornerback Holton Hill is listed as doubtful.

The game was in jeopardy of being postponed by the NFL after a member of the Atlanta Falcons organizations tested positive for COVID, but the team has since reopened their training facility and game is on schedule for a noon kickoff on FOX 9.

Advertising: Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $1M jackpot! Download now!