Could Niko Medved get Cade Tyson back with Gophers via 5-for-5 rule?

The Brief Niko Medved and the University of Minnesota men's basketball team were at the State Fair on Wednesday. Medved gave an update on Cade Tyson, last year's top scorer, who is seeking a final year of eligibility via the NCAA's 5-for-5 rule that could allow him to return to the Gophers. Medved, a Roseville native, talked about going to the State Fair as a kid and even had a job there.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball season is a little over a month away, and Niko Medved could soon find out if his top scorer from last year will return.

Niko Medved offers Cade Tyson update

What we know:

Cade Tyson was the Gophers’ top scorer last year, averaging 19.6 points per game while playing more than 36 minutes per game for a roster depleted by injuries. He earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors last year, but there’s a chance he could return to the Gophers for the 2026-27 season.

Tyson is part of a lawsuit going through the courts and is seeking a temporary restraining order to get one more year of eligibility, via the NCAA’s 5-for-5 rule. He spent two seasons at Belmont, one at North Carolina and last year with the Gophers, and under the rule change could have one more season left.

What we don't know:

With classes starting Sept. 8, Medved and the Gophers should get a ruling soon. Tyson has been working out with the team, and if he doesn’t come back to Minnesota, could pursue a professional career somewhere.

"I don’t know, do you have a connection in the courts? It’s just out of our hands, it’s out of his hands. It’s in the courts, who knows what the timeline is going to be," Medved said. "Ultimately I’m Team Cade here, it’d be unbelievable to have him back. He’s got to do what’s best for him."

Medved said if Tyson is ruled eligible, there’s a roster spot for him.

Gophers are healthy, have depth

Why you should care:

The Gophers went 15-18 last year, and could barely put a team on the court the back half of the season. At one point, Medved had only six healthy players.

So far this season, he has a full roster that’s injury-free. He can have a normal practice, even scrimmage. His key returning players are Isaac Asuma, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bobby Durkin and Grayson Grove. Nolan Groves and Kyan Evans joined the Gophers via the transfer portal, and Nolen Anderson and Cedric Tomes come in as freshmen.

"We’re deeper, we’ll have some people at the scorer’s table this year subbing in, knock on wood," Medved said.

Niko Medved’s Fair go-to’s

Local perspective:

Medved is no stranger to the Minnesota State Fair. He grew up down the street in Roseville. He went to the fair as a kid, worked at the fair and is now back after leaving Colorado State two years ago. What are his food go-to’s?

"I just did these cheese curd tacos, which I didn’t need. I’ve heard about these apple fries," Medved said. "I love the Fair. It brings back great memories, I came here all the time as a kid, I worked here. If you don’t love the Fair, come on."