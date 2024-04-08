Minnesota Aurora FC names Colette Montgomery new head coach, sporting director

article

Minnesota Aurora FC has a new head coach with the team’s 2024 season opener about six weeks away.

Team officials announced on Monday that Colette Montgomery has been appointed as the new head coach and sporting director for the 2024 season. She’ll replace Nicole Lukic, who left the team after two seasons to take a job with U.S. Soccer.

Montgomery joined Minnesota Aurora FC in January after being the head men’s and women’s coach, and the manager of soccer, at North Central University. Before that, she was the director of coaching for the Edina Soccer Club. Montgomery also serves as a Grassroots Coach Educator with U.S. Soccer, underscoring her commitment to nurturing talent at all levels of the game.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colette Montgomery to Minnesota Aurora FC as our new Sporting Director and Head Coach," said Aurora President and COO Jessica Poole in a statement. "Her track record of success, steadfast leadership style, and love of the game make her the perfect person to lead Aurora’s next chapter."

Minnesota Aurora FC will open its third season in USL-W play this summer. In their inaugural season in 2022, Aurora went undefeated all the way to the championship game before a loss in extra time. Minnesota Aurora is undefeated in the regular season in two years.

"I am honored to step into this role with Minnesota Aurora FC," Montgomery said in a statement. "I look forward to an incredible season of working collaboratively with players, staff, and community to build on Aurora’s strong foundation and take the club to new heights."

Minnesota Aurora FC opens the 2024 season May 23 at the Chicago Dutch Lions. The home opener is May 30 against RKC Third Coast at TCO Stadium in Eagan.