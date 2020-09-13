Chad Beebe, Ezra Cleveland among Vikings inactives Sunday against Packers

article

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2020 regular season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, and we know who won’t play besides Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings announced their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. They are receiver Chad Beebe, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, linebacker Ryan Connelly, defensive back Harrison Hand, defensive tackle James Lynch and defensive end D.J. Wonnum.

That means the rookie debuts of Cleveland, Hand, Lynch and Wonnum are all on hold, at least for one week. Cleveland entered training camp with a chance to battle for a starting spot on the offensive line. The Vikings took Cleveland, out of Boise State, in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Beebe is the only surprise out of the inactives, making the 53-man roster after missing most of last season with an ankle injury. Beebe played in three games and made two catches for 70 yards last season before having to have surgery on his ankle, which ended his season.

The rookies that will make their 2020 debut Sunday include top draft choice Justin Jefferson, first round pick Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and K.J. Osborn. Dan Chisena, an undrafted college free agent who made the 53-man roster, is also active and could make his debut on special teams.