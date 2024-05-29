Cam Christie leaving Gophers, staying in NBA Draft

article

Cam Christie’s tenure with the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is over after just one season.

Christie is staying in the NBA Draft and foregoing his remaining college eligibility. Christie also entered the NCAA transfer portal on the last day it was open, May 1, as he continued the NBA Draft process. He’s currently the No. 34-ranked prospect in draft projections, a second round pick.

The early entry deadline was Wednesday, and the former Gophers’ guard decided to keep his name in. He came to Minnesota as a four-star recruit and made 26 starts as a freshman. The Gophers finished the season 19-15 overall as Christie earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors. He scored a season-high 23 points in a loss at Illinois.

Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 39 percent from the perimeter in one season at Minnesota. With his departure, Ben Johnson is now without seven players, three who started, from last year’s team. That list is highlighted by Pharrel Payne, who left for Texas A&M, and Elijah Hawkins, who went to Texas Tech after saying twice publicly he was returning.

The Gophers will return Dawson Garcia, Mike Mitchell Jr., Parker Fox and Kadyn Betts and have added several players from the transfer portal. They also bring in freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove.