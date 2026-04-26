Caleb Banks challenges Vikings’ reporter to rock paper scissors at introductory presser

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings on Friday introduced first round pick Caleb Banks. He challenged a reporter to a game of rock paper scissors at his news conference. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, a college teammate of Max Bredeson, crashed his draft party virtual call. The Vikings ended up with nine players, five in the top-100 and traded veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Minnesota Vikings on Friday introduced their newest first round pick, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks.

If not for a foot injury that required surgery that he’s currently recovering from, Vikings’ brass say he likely wouldn’t have still been available when they were on the clock with the No. 18 pick Thursday night. He spoke repeatedly about his competitiveness on the football field.

Rock paper scissors game

The backstory:

At his introductory news conference on Friday, he was asked where his competitiveness comes from. He said his family, and that he doesn’t like to lose at anything, even the popular game rock paper scissors.

He then challenged that Vikings’ reporter to a quick game, lost and jokingly accused the media member of cheating.

J.J. McCarthy crashes Max Bredeson virtual media session

What we know:

The Vikings selected Michigan tight end Max Bredeson with the No. 159 overall pick in the fifth round. He was hosting a party with family and friends when he got the call, and one of his new Vikings’ teammates was also there to crash a virtual call with reporters.

J.J. McCarthy, teammate of his at Michigan, was at Bredeson’s draft party.

What we don't know:

Bredeson was drafted at tight end, but is a presumed replacement for C.J. Ham at fullback.

Vikings end up with 9 players, trade Jonathan Greenard

By the numbers:

The Vikings ended the NFL Draft with nine total players, including five selections in the top-100. Here is the list:

First round (18): Caleb Banks, Florida DL

Second round (51): Jake Golday, Cincinnati LB

Third round (82): Domonique Orange, Iowa State DL

Third round (97): Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern OT

Third round (98): Jakobe Thomas, Miami S

Fifth round (159): Max Bredeson, Michigan FB

Fifth round(163): Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin State CB

Sixth round (198): Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest RB

Seventh (235): Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati C

The Vikings on Friday also moved on from a veteran edge rusher who had been the subject of trade rumors since the end of the season. They traded Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of third round picks.

Greenard had 12 sacks in his first season with the Vikings, but had just three last year as he dealt with a shoulder injury. He was due more than 20 million against the salary cap this year. He signed a four-year deal with the Eagles, worth $100 million, and half of it is guaranteed.